Man dies days after being found brutally beaten in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the person who beat a man so badly that he died just days later.

John Sarquiz, 55, was found last Wednesday unconscious and with head trauma in front of a building on 13 Avenue in Dyker Heights.

Sarquiz was rushed to NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He died there on Monday, April 3.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The investigation into who killed Sarquiz is ongoing.

