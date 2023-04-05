Man dies days after being found brutally beaten in Brooklyn

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the person who beat a man so badly that he died just days later.
John Sarquiz, 55, was found last Wednesday unconscious and with head trauma in front of a building on 13 Avenue in Dyker Heights.
Sarquiz was rushed to NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He died there on Monday, April 3.
The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.
The investigation into who killed Sarquiz is ongoing.
