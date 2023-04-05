  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man dies days after being found brutally beaten in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 2:30PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the person who beat a man so badly that he died just days later.

John Sarquiz, 55, was found last Wednesday unconscious and with head trauma in front of a building on 13 Avenue in Dyker Heights.

Sarquiz was rushed to NYU-Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He died there on Monday, April 3.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The investigation into who killed Sarquiz is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Trump indictment unsealed: Former president accused of violating election laws

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW