Man caught on camera trashing gas station convenience store

DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) -- Wild surveillance video shows an angry man trashing a gas station convenience store in Detroit.The customer is seen knocking over a newspaper display, then a candy rack.He then pushed racks with bags of chips.At that point the store had only been opened for a half hour.During the incident, the employee who was there asked the man to leave, then hid behind bullet proof glass and called police.The man eventually walked out of the store after causing the scene.----------