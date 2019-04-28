Man caught on camera trashing gas station convenience store

By Eyewitness News
DETROIT, Michigan (WABC) -- Wild surveillance video shows an angry man trashing a gas station convenience store in Detroit.

The customer is seen knocking over a newspaper display, then a candy rack.

He then pushed racks with bags of chips.

At that point the store had only been opened for a half hour.

During the incident, the employee who was there asked the man to leave, then hid behind bullet proof glass and called police.

The man eventually walked out of the store after causing the scene.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vandalismgas station
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News