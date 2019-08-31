Man charged after New Jersey correction officer killed when police chase ends with deadly crash

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A New Jersey man who police say crashed into a car and killed an off-duty corrections officer as he sped away from police going the wrong way down a one-way street has been charged with manslaughter and other violations.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that 24-year-old Dashawn Walton, of Newark, has been charged in connection with the death of 49-year-old Omar Martin.

Prosecutors say that Hillside police tried to pull Walton over, but he sped away in the early morning of Aug. 24 instead of stopping.

Police chased Walton down Aldine Street where he crashed into Martin's car at an intersection.

Martin's car was pushed into a utility pole and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Walton has been held at Essex County Jail since the crash. No attorney information is available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hillsdalebergen countynewarkessex countypolice chasefatal crash
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Man shot, pistol-whipped repeatedly in brutal Bronx robbery
Army Green Beret killed in Afghanistan
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
10 teens injured at high school football game in Alabama
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
AccuWeather: Warm temperatures and sunshine
Show More
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Employee seen waving 2 large kitchen knives outside Bronx restaurant
NJIT officers suspended after arrest video shared on social media
Brooklyn street showered with raw chicken parts
5-year-old girl killed by falling fence in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News