Man charged in Chinatown murders suspected in another attack on homeless man

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The man who is believed to have murdered four homeless men while they slept in Chinatown last weekend is now the suspect in an attack on another homeless person, police said Tuesday.
Authorities say 24-year-old Randy Rodriguez-Santos is a suspect in an attack on a homeless man who sleeping on a bench along the West Side Highway just north of Chelsea Piers on September 27.
The victim awoke to a person hitting him with a stick, and the suspect then attempted to throw the victim into Hudson River, according to officials.
The victim was seriously injured and remains hospitalized, and the weapon has not been recovered.
Detectives have recovered video of Santos about seven blocks from this assault on the same night.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea asked for anyone with information on this incident, or any other incident, to come forward .
Meanwhile, the Coalition for the Homeless is hosting a vigil joined by homeless New Yorkers, advocates, elected officials, and other supporters to mourn the deaths of the four homeless men who died and the fifth homeless man who was attacked and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Three of the victims have been identified as 55-year-old Nazario A. Vazquez Villegas, 83-year-old Chuen Kok, 49-year-old Anthony L. Manson. The fourth victim has not been identified at this time.
The medical examiner said all four victims suffered severe head trauma and skull fractures. All of their deaths have been ruled homicides.
Investigators say they found Rodriguez-Santos with a 15-pound metal pipe, believed to be the murder weapon.
New York City officials say Monday that they will be dispatching mental health outreach teams and increasing the number of homeless outreach teams who have access to psychiatrists and substance abuse resources in the wake of the deadly attacks.
