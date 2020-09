Man charged in horrific Rockland County crash that killed 2 teens

EMBED >More News Videos Police say three suspects shot multiple rounds at one male, who fired several rounds back at a car dealership in the Bronx.

PEARL RIVER, New York (WABC) -- A man from Rockland County has been charged in a horrific crash that took the lives of two teenagers in 2019.Rockland County officials say 44-year-old Jason Castro was indicted on manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges on Tuesday.The charges stem from a fatal crash on October 13, 2019 , in Pearl River, that caused the death of 15-year-old Saniha Cekic and 17-year-old Altin Nezaj."The indictment of Mr. Castro will hopefully allow the grieving families a sense of closure and that it continues the healing process for our community," Rockland County District Attorney said. "Our prayers remain with the families of all involved in this devastating loss of life."The two teenagers were passengers in a Porsche Macan, on their way to get bagels, when the SUV collided with a Volkswagen Jetta, driven by Castro, and fell 50 feet onto the train tracks near West Crooked Hill Road and Railroad Avenue in Pearl River.Cekic and Nezaj were pronounced dead at the hospital.Castro was not injured in the crash.----------