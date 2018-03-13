Man charged with crashing stolen vehicle into police car in West Babylon, seriously injuring officer

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is under arrest after police say he stole a vehicle and crashed into a police car on Long Island Tuesday morning, seriously injuring an officer.

According to Suffolk County Police, 30-year-old Louis Mancini Jr. stole a 2013 GMC Yukon from Frank's Delicatessen on Little East Neck Road in West Babylon at about 11:15 a.m.

About 30 minutes later, police say Mancini Jr. was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Straight Path when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed head on into a police car traveling southbound.

The officer had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to Nassau University Medical Center. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mancini Jr. was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

He is charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, assault and grand larceny. He will be arraigned Wednesday.

