Man charged with sexually assaulting woman inside New Jersey cemetery

NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey have arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman inside a cemetery.27-year-old Oscar Ramirez was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated sexual assault, robbery and kidnapping.The incident happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 near John F. Kennedy Boulevard in North Bergen.Prosecutors say a 23-year-old woman was walking along 46th Street when she was grabbed by the suspect, threatened with a sharp object, then pulled into the Grove Church Cemetery where the sexual assault is alleged to have occurred.Ramirez was transported to the Union County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance. A hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6.----------