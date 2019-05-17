DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A man convicted in the death of a young woman at the annual J'ouvert Festival in Brooklyn in 2016 was sentenced to 17 1/3 years in prison Friday.
Twenty-year-old Reginald Moise was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and weapons possession in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau, a student at St. John's University.
He was acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.
Poyau was shot in the head at point-blank range and later died at Kings County Hospital.
Moise was given the max sentence, 15 years, for criminal possession, to be served consecutively with time for criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.
The family begged for consecutive sentences and not concurrent, which the defense had requested.
Moise turned to the family and apologized for their loss before he was sentenced.
The J'ouvert celebration, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture, precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade and has been plagued with violence in recent years.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man convicted in college student's death at J'ouvert Festival gets 17 years in prison
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More