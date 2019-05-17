Man convicted in college student's death at J'ouvert Festival gets 17 years in prison

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- A man convicted in the death of a young woman at the annual J'ouvert Festival in Brooklyn in 2016 was sentenced to 17 1/3 years in prison Friday.

Twenty-year-old Reginald Moise was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide, reckless endangerment, and weapons possession in the shooting death of 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau, a student at St. John's University.

He was acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.

Poyau was shot in the head at point-blank range and later died at Kings County Hospital.

Moise was given the max sentence, 15 years, for criminal possession, to be served consecutively with time for criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.

The family begged for consecutive sentences and not concurrent, which the defense had requested.

Moise turned to the family and apologized for their loss before he was sentenced.

The J'ouvert celebration, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture, precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade and has been plagued with violence in recent years.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysentencingshootingwoman killedcarnival
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, child hurt in horrific NJ crash involving tractor-trailer
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
NJ principal accused in luring, attempted sex assault of teen
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Man who killed wife in '80s freed from prison, family outraged
Arlington, Mass. bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized
Show More
President Donald Trump in New York City following fundraiser
4 injured, including young child, in Bronx apartment fire
Man, woman wanted in robbery of elderly man in elevator
AccuWeather: Warmer with a chance of showers
NJ woman accused of sending racist messages on Facebook
More TOP STORIES News