Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (WABC) --
Police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a dump truck that left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The incident was reported just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday in Long Island City.

The 46-year-old man was crossing Northern Boulevard southbound when he was struck by a dump truck going west on 34th Street, police said.

The vehicle fled the location and the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

