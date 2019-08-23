Man dangles from window as fire rips through Connecticut home

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- Cellphone video shows the terrifying moments a man dangled from a window as a fire tore through his home.The fire broke out at Jimmie Jefferson's home in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.The video shows Jefferson holding on as thick smoke billows out of the house.He said he was about to jump when firefighters showed up just in time to rescue him.At least three firefighters were treated at the hospital after they were overwhelmed with heat and smoke.----------