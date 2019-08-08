Man, 60, dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD says a 60-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered after being struck by a bicyclist who fled the scene in Manhattan's Flatiron District.

The incident happened at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 23rd Street on July 31st.

Investigators say the bicyclist was traveling north in the bike lane on 6th Avenue when he struck 60-year-old Michael Collopy.

Collopy, of the 100 block of West 123d Street in Harlem, was apparently in the bike lane when he was struck. He suffered a head injury.

He was taken by medics to Bellevue Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Monday, August 5th.

Police are now looking for the bicyclist, who they say did not remain at the scene, in connection with the ongoing investigation.

