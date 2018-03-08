FRANKLIN LAKES, New Jersey (WABC) --A man died after authorities say he drove his car around a barricade and onto live wires in New Jersey Thursday morning.
The vehicle erupted in flames on Summit Avenue and Route 208 in Franklin Lakes just before 9 a.m.
Responding officers arrived finding a vehicle fully engulfed, with a live power line lying in the roadway near the vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Friends identified him as 40-year-old Anthony Gonzalez of Wanaque, New Jersey. They say he leaves behind a wife and three children.
The fire totally gutted the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
Downed power lines remain a major problem in the wake of the region's second nor'easter in a week.
Utilities were working overtime to deal with downed trees and electric lines that snarled traffic and left hundreds of thousands without power.
