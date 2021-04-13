Man dies days after MTA bus hits pole, causing it to fall on him in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
Man dies days after being hit by pole toppled by MTA bus

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has now died from his injuries after being struck by a pole in Brooklyn last week.

Police say that pole was hit by an MTA bus trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle.

It happened last Thursday, April 8 at around 7:04 p.m.

The pole came crashing down along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

It landed on 59-year-old Lance Margolin.

He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County after suffering head and body injuries.

Margolin died from his injuries over the weekend.

An investigation remains underway by the NYPD's Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.

