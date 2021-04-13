Man dies days after MTA bus hits pole, causing it to fall on him in Brooklyn

Police say that pole was hit by an MTA bus trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle.
It happened last Thursday, April 8 at around 7:04 p.m.
The pole came crashing down along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.
It landed on 59-year-old Lance Margolin.
He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County after suffering head and body injuries.
Margolin died from his injuries over the weekend.
An investigation remains underway by the NYPD's Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.
RELATED: NYC opens Broadway COVID vaccination site with star power
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube