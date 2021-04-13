Man dies days after MTA bus hits pole, causing it to fall on him in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10510633" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> N.J. Burkett reports on the newest venue on Broadway -- a vaccination site.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man has now died from his injuries after being struck by a pole in Brooklyn last week.Police say that pole was hit by an MTA bus trying to navigate around a disabled vehicle.It happened last Thursday, April 8 at around 7:04 p.m.The pole came crashing down along Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.It landed on 59-year-old Lance Margolin.He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County after suffering head and body injuries.Margolin died from his injuries over the weekend.An investigation remains underway by the NYPD's Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad.----------