Man fatally shot during dispute outside Bronx bodega

By Eyewitness News
PARKCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- A man was fatally shot outside a Bronx bodega on Friday evening.

The 35-year-old was involved in a dispute in front of JJ Grocery Store on 1541 Rosedale Avenue in Parkchester.

He was shot in the head by a male suspect, who was last seen wearing all black.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A .22 caliber revolver was recovered.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

