Man fatally shot during dispute outside Bronx bodega

The 35-year-old was involved in a dispute in front of JJ Grocery Store on 1541 Rosedale Avenue in Parkchester.
He was shot in the head by a male suspect, who was last seen wearing all black.
The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A .22 caliber revolver was recovered.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
