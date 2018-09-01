Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP restaurant in Kingsbridge, Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the shooting outside an IHOP in Kingsbridge.

KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) --
A man in a car was fatally shot in the head during a street dispute outside an IHOP restaurant in the Bronx.

The victim, now identified as 22-year-old Nicolas Vargas Jr., of Manhattan, has died from his injuries.

Police said he may have been driving when he was shot in the head at West 238th Street and Broadway in the Kingsbridge section at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The black Honda finally stopped blocks away on Broadway, possibly when another occupant of the vehicle brought it to a stop.

"They're screaming. They're going crazy," said Jasmine Roman, an eyewitness. "But then I saw the ambulance come, the cops pull up, from there I pretty much knew what it was."

She said she watched paramedics remove the man from the car, and he wasn't moving.

The victim, shot in the head, was rushed to the Allen Hospital NewYork-Presbyterian in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and police were working on a motive.

As many as five people, three men and two women, fled southbound on Broadway.

Police released images of the two woman who were seen with the suspects prior to the shooting.



Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingKingsbridgeBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE: Washington gathers to remember life of Sen. John McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at father's funeral: 'America was always great'
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
DeVos: Schools can use federal money for guns
Man arrested after swastikas carved into FDNY ambulances
VIDEO: Woman smashes bus window, hits man with car
Cancer survivor uses Times Square billboard in search of new kidney
7-year-old boy dies in Dutchess County house fire
Show More
NJ couple ordered to give homeless Samaritan all donations
9 people beat father, daughter at Brooklyn bar, police say
Package thieves use scary new tactic to access homes
After 63 years, 'Village Voice' ceases all publication
Man arrested in attack on MTA bus driver in Brooklyn
More News