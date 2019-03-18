Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was shot and killed inside a Chinese restaurant in Newark.
Police swarmed the scene late Sunday night at the No. 1 Chinese Restaurant on South Orange Avenue.
The restaurant's windows were left riddled with bullet holes.
The cause of the shooting is not yet known.
The Essex County Prosecutor's office is investigating.
