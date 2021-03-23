Man fatally stabbed in broad daylight on Brooklyn sidewalk, arrest made

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- There is an arrest following a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.

Newscopter 7 was above the crime scene just after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Hart Street and Knickerbocker Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.


The victim, 24-year-old Jose Perez Rivera, suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and arm.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending against him.

Police are investigating a possible motive.


