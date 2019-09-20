Search for 2 attackers after man fatally stabbed in Williamsburg

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, early Friday morning.

The 37-year-old victim appears to have been stabbed inside a deli at Graham Avenue and Boerum Street just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim had multiple stab wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were looking for two men who fled the scene in a Jeep. They apparently got into an argument with the man inside the deli before the stabbing took place.

No arrests have been made.

