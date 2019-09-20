Search for 2 attackers after man fatally stabbed in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, early Friday morning.The 37-year-old victim appears to have been stabbed inside a deli at Graham Avenue and Boerum Street just before 4:30 a.m.The victim had multiple stab wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police were looking for two men who fled the scene in a Jeep. They apparently got into an argument with the man inside the deli before the stabbing took place.No arrests have been made.----------