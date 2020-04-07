Man fatally stabbed on J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally stabbed on a northbound J train in Williamsburg, Brooklyn early Tuesday morning.

It happened as the train arrived at the Lorimer Street and Broadway station at 2:33 a.m.

The suspect ran off the train at that station and the victim remained on board until the train stopped at the Flushing Avenue station.

Officers responded to a 911 call and found the man with stab wounds to his back and neck.

He was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Woodhull, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
williamsburgbrooklynnew york citysubway crimestabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Social distancing fines increased in NY
USNS Comfort to treat COVID-19 patients from NY, NJ
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
AccuWeather: Another mild day before evening showers
Woman attacked with unknown chemical substance in Brooklyn
Huntington Hospital postpartum mothers to be moved to center
Death toll may be leveling off, but Cuomo warns it's not over
Show More
NYC faces difficult options as death toll rises
NYPD announces death of another officer as more members call out sick
NYPD officer back on duty after coronavirus recovery
NJ seeing decline in growth rate of new cases, Gov. Murphy says
Jersey City Councilman Michael Yun dies from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News