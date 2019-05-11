shooting

Man found fatally shot in head in the Bronx

One person is dead after a shooting in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

WAKEFIELD, The Bronx (WABC) -- One person is dead after a shooting in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Police said 32-year-old Cory Mitchell was found with a gunshot wound to the head around 1:30 a.m. on East 224nd Street in the Wakefield section.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating what lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made. The search continues for the gunman.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

