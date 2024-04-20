Man killed in police-involved shooting after holding woman at knife-point in Corona, Queens: NYPD

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A man is dead after succumbing to his injuries from a police-involved shooting in Queens.

Police say the incident took place at 103rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Corona just after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, the 65-year-old man approached a woman he had a prior relationship with when he pulled out of knife and started threatening her.

Two officers patrolling the nearby area heard screaming from the dispute and went to investigate. Upon arrival, officers found the man holding the woman at knife-point.

Police say the responding officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused. They then attempted to use a taser, but it did not work.

The NYPD says the officers fired three rounds at the man, with one shot striking him in the chest.

Authorities transported the man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

ALSO READ | NYPD cracks down on illegal street vendor hotspot in Jackson Heights

Darla Miles has the story from Jackson Heights.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.