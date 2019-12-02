Man held boy at knife point, demanded sex acts from woman in Uniondale, police say

UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A man is facing a long list of charges after a violent home invasion in Nassau County that allegedly included holding a knife to a 9-year-old boy's neck.Police arrested Gregory Davidson, 43, Sunday morning after they say he broke into a home in Uniondale.He used a kitchen knife to threaten the life of the young boy.Then, Davidson is accused heading into the basement and demanding sex acts from a 43-year-old woman.He allegedly took off once the woman's husband woke up.Police say less than an hour earlier Davidson attacked a 64-year-old woman while trying to steal her bag.He is also accused of trying to enter a rear window on a Southern Parkway home. He ran off when the home's alarm system went off.Davidson is charged with attempted robbery, attempted burglary, burglary, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon and menacing.He's due in court to answer to the charges later Monday.----------