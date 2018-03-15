A suspect accused of committing a bias attack at random at a Long Island train station was taken into custody.Police say 52-year-old Sean Oree randomly approached a Hispanic man at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Railroad station at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.He allegedly began yelling racial slurs, and punching and kicking the man.The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Oree was located soon after at the scene and taken into custody.He is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime.----------