RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --A suspect accused of committing a bias attack at random at a Long Island train station was taken into custody.
Police say 52-year-old Sean Oree randomly approached a Hispanic man at the Ronkonkoma Long Island Railroad station at about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
He allegedly began yelling racial slurs, and punching and kicking the man.
The victim was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Oree was located soon after at the scene and taken into custody.
He is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime.
