Man in wheelchair mugged while on bus in Staten Island, suspect stole cash from shirt pocket

A man in a wheelchair was mugged by another man who reached into his shirt pocket and stole $250 in cash onboard a bus in Staten Island.

A man in a wheelchair was mugged by another man who reached into his shirt pocket and stole $250 in cash onboard a bus in Staten Island.

According to police, the 64-year-old victim was riding on anS40 MTA bus around 9:10 p.m. on August 13.

When the bus stopped at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace the suspect stood up behind the victim and reached into his shirt pocket.

Video of the incident shows the victim grabbed the suspect and as the two struggled, cash spilled out onto the floor.

The suspect grabbed two handfuls of the cash and ran off the bus.

He was wearing a mask at the time, but police released more video showing the suspect inside a store and a clear view of his face.

Police are hoping someone recognizes the man and calls the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO READ | Gun violence sparks weekend of bloodshed across NYC

----------

* More Staten Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip