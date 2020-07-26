Pair of robbers mug man in wheelchair in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for two men in the Bronx for pulling a man's wheelchair out from under him and then attempting to rob the man.Surveillance video shows the two male suspects approaching the victim, 35, near East 156th Street during the early morning hours of July 18.The first suspect is seen trying to distract the victim, while the second suspect approaches him from behind and pulls out his wheelchair from underneath him.While on the ground, the victim was kicked in the face by one of the suspects, while the other searched his pockets but did not remove any property.The suspects then fled in an unknown direction.This investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the males is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------