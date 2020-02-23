Man killed in hit and run crash in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are looking for the hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a man in Brooklyn.

The incident happened early Sunday near the intersection of 86th Street and 19th Avenue near a popular commercial area.

Police say a man, 26, was walking along the street when he was struck by a black sedan that quickly fled the scene.

The victim suffered respiratory arrest and was transported to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad has been called to investigate the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bensonhurstbrooklynnew york cityhit and runnypdman killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Model, author, restaurateur B. Smith dies at 70
How to watch the memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant
Man stabbed multiple times in NYC deli during argument
NICU nurse caring for baby also cared for father 33 years ago
Retired FDNY firefighter dies of 9/11-related cancer
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers in NYC
Alleged peeping Tom accused of recording woman 15 times
Show More
Man sprayed in face with chemicals during NYC robbery
Italy cancels Venice carnival to stop spread of coronavirus
Daredevil 'Mad' Mike Hughes dies in rocket launch crash
AccuWeather: Mild Monday
Zamboni driver makes NHL debut as emergency goalie
More TOP STORIES News