Man killed in hit and run crash in Brooklyn

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Officials are looking for the hit-and-run driver that fatally struck a man in Brooklyn.The incident happened early Sunday near the intersection of 86th Street and 19th Avenue near a popular commercial area.Police say a man, 26, was walking along the street when he was struck by a black sedan that quickly fled the scene.The victim suffered respiratory arrest and was transported to Maimonides Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad has been called to investigate the scene.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------