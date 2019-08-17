Person wanted for questioning in murder of man shot on Shinnecock Indian reservation in Suffolk County, Long Island

SOUTHHAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) -- A man was shot to death on Long Island's Shinnecock Indian Reservation Friday, and police are looking for a person of interest for questioning.Police said 43-year-old Mtundo Vanterpool was found dead after police were called to the Suffolk County reservation around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.Police are asking the public for information on the whereabouts of 42-year-old Michael Gaines, as they believe he has information regarding the investigation.Neither Vanterpool nor Gaines were tribe members but both lived on the reservation.The reservation is owned by the Shinnecock Indian Nation, a federally recognized tribe.An investigation is ongoing.Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 fast cash reward for information leading to an arrest.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, texting "SCPD" and your message to "CRIMES" (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.----------