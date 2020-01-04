Man rescued after surviving 3 days in frigid temperatures on Thatcher Mountain

NEW SCOTLAND, New York -- A New York man was found alive Friday morning after vanishing on New Years Eve at Thacher Park.

Zachary Barrantes survived three days of temperatures in the 20's, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

The sheriff's office was notified Thursday afternoon of Barrantes disappearance by his mother, the Times Union reported.

Apple said rescue teams had to retrieve him from beneath the state park's escarpment, which required careful planning.

Barrantes was found around 8 a.m. however it took several hours to lift him up the cliff face. He was transported by a medical helicopter around 1 p.m. to a hospital following his rescue.

"I don't know how the hell he's alive, but you know what, sometimes miracles happen," Apple said.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
albanynew yorkmountainsmissing mangood newspoliceall good news
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News