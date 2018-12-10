Man placing cones for film production fatally struck in Boerum Hill

EMBED </>More Videos

Shannon Sohn reports from Brooklyn on the crash.

Eyewitness News
A man placing cones on the street for a film production was fatally struck in Brooklyn early Monday.

It happened near Court and Douglas streets in the Boerum Hill section around 4:20 a.m.

Pedro Jimenez, 63, was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer. The driver remained at the scene.

Jimenez was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckBoerum HillBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police officer shot, suspect killed on Staten Island
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
1 person dead in Farmingville house fire
Famed 'Fearless Girl' statue placed at NYSE
Trump considering several candidates for chief of staff
Off-duty firefighter killed in suspected road rage incident in Brooklyn
2 young girls dead after fire rips through Brooklyn building
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Woman suffers fractured spine in Queens subway attack
Small plane makes emergency landing on NJ golf course
Major storm brings snow, sleet, freezing rain to the South
LI man arrested for reportedly starting apartment fire in middle of the night
Judge to decide whether to free homeless man accused in scam
More News