A man placing cones on the street for a film production was fatally struck in Brooklyn early Monday.
It happened near Court and Douglas streets in the Boerum Hill section around 4:20 a.m.
Pedro Jimenez, 63, was struck by a 2006 Ford Explorer. The driver remained at the scene.
Jimenez was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
