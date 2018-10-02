Man punched and kicked in violent attack on street in East New York

A man was left critically injured after he was attacked on a Brooklyn street.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for suspects in a violent attack in Brooklyn that left a man critically injured.

The incident happened on Sept. 26 in front of 779 New Lots Avenue in East New York.

According to the NYPD, the 45-year-old victim was approached by a man who punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground.

The attacker continued to punch and kick him as three women came and tried to remove items from his pockets.

The suspects then fled on foot. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition with severe head trauma.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

