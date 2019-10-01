Man punched, stabbed several times in front of Manhattan deli

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the attacker behind a brutal stabbing in Manhattan over the weekend.It happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Madison and Rutgers streets on the Lower East Side.Authorities say the attacker got into an argument with the 44-year-old victim in front of a deli before punching him in the face and stabbing him several times in the lower back.Surveillance video shows the man punching the victim before pulling out the switchblade.The victim stumbled to New York Downtown Hospital, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.The manhunt continues for the attacker.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------