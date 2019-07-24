NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who robbed and punched a woman on a Bronx street.
The NYPD released surveillance images from the incident that happened June 24.
Police say the 26-year-old woman was walking on Jerome Avenue when the suspect tried to talk to her.
When she refused his advances, he punched her in the face and took her cell phone, according to police.
The suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained pain and redness to the face.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Man punches, robs woman who refused his advances on Bronx street
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News