Man questioned by NYPD in killing of 1-year-old at family cookout in Brooklyn

25-year-old Dashawn Austin is already in police custody.
He is charged in the March 3 murder of a 26-year-old man at Amour Cabaret Strip Club on Nostrand Avenue.
Police believe Austin may know something about Sunday's shooting at an outdoor barbeque that left 1-year-old Davell Gardner dead and three other people wounded.
Gardner -- two months shy of his second birthday -- was shot in the abdomen.
The NYPD says the shooting near the Raymond Bush Playground at Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard may have been gang-related, and they are still looking for the two men seen in video opening fire on the gathering.
Austin is being questioned in connection with that search. A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.
A memorial now stands along both sides of Madison Street, where Sunday's deadly shooting happened.
A fresh set of candles and balloons are left behind after a vigil held at the scene Thursday night, the second in a week.
A candlelight vigil was also held Tuesday evening, as residents pleaded for change.
The apparent break in this case comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Take Back the Streets" initiative begins in Brooklyn this weekend as the city works to prevent another weekend of deadly shootings.
"You're also going to see a community effort that's going to make a huge impact, called Occupy the Hotspots. And that's a specific effort on Friday and Saturday in seven locations in Central Brooklyn," said the mayor. "You're going to see a lot of clergy out there this weekend. You're going to see a lot of resources provided for young people."
The mayor says residents can also expect to see more police officers in the areas that have had problems over the past month.
WATCH: Mayor de Blasio observes moment of silence in honor of Davell Gardner
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or DM @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.
--------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube