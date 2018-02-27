Construction worker rescued in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles reports on the construction rescue in Brooklyn. (WABC)

WINGATE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Rescue crews pulled a man to safety after a collapse at a construction site in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The incident happened on the 400 block of Rutland Road in the Wingate section just after 12:30 p.m., when the FDNY says a vacant 100-year-old building under deconstruction partially collapsed. A man described as a "non-worker civilian" was trapped under the debris, buried to his waist under the basement.

Authorities say he was scavenging for building materials when the first floor collapsed underneath him. He was trapped in the rubble, under a beam about ten feet below the surface for nearly an hour and a half.

Officials said he was conscious when rescued.

Paramedics said he is listed in critical but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The building was reportedly purchased by a neighboring church in 2011. It was the site of a 2006 fire and has been boarded up ever since.

The Department of Buildings has issued three enforcement actions, including violations for work without permit for removal of sections of building, failure to maintain building in code compliant manner and failure to safeguard workers and property.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rescueconstruction accidentfdnyWingateBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News