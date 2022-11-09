  • Watch Now
Man rescued from ledge in upstate New York park after runner heard him

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 5:19PM
A hiker was stranded overnight in Nyack Beach and was rescued today by emergency officials. Naveen Dhaliwal has details.

NYACK, New York (WABC) -- A man was rescued from a ledge in an upstate park Wednesday morning.

It was reported that 46-year-old Mandeep Tiwani went missing Tuesday evening after he didn't return home from a hike at Nyack Beach State Park.

Elyse Vandorpe was running along a trail in the park Wednesday morning when she could hear a man's voice coming from a ledge above.

She stopped a fellow runner and they both called out, but couldn't hear what the man was saying.

"I heard him when I was running," Vandorpe said. "I don't run with earbuds so that's how I was able to hear him. It was very faint."

The pair called the park police who reached out to the Nyack Fire Department for an emergency rescue.

A helicopter crew was able to reach Tiwana and transported him to the hospital.

Tiwana is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be okay.

