Man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn barbershop chair

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint while getting a haircut at a Brooklyn barbershop.

Police said it happened as the 30-year-old customer was sitting in a chair at a barbershop on Maujer Street near Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg around 4:30 p.m. on October 14.

A man with a gun demanded the victim's property and then took $350, a credit card, and a cell phone before fleeing in an unknown direction.



Video shows the robber shoving the gun into the victim's neck and searching through his pockets.

No injuries were reported.

