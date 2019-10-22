Man robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn barbershop chair

BARBERSHOP ROBBERY: Police are looking for the man who robbed a customer at gunpoint as he was getting a hair cut at a Brooklyn barbershop https://t.co/4PasVRNX8m pic.twitter.com/ThevjHcQq2 — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) October 22, 2019

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was robbed at gunpoint while getting a haircut at a Brooklyn barbershop.Police said it happened as the 30-year-old customer was sitting in a chair at a barbershop on Maujer Street near Manhattan Avenue in Williamsburg around 4:30 p.m. on October 14.A man with a gun demanded the victim's property and then took $350, a credit card, and a cell phone before fleeing in an unknown direction.Video shows the robber shoving the gun into the victim's neck and searching through his pockets.No injuries were reported.----------