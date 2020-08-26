Man robs woman carrying infant son in Brooklyn

The incident happened Sunday eveinng while the victim was walking on Halsey Street.
The suspect followed the 39-year-old victim and her infant to the front of 429 Halsey Street where he yelled at her and then ripped a chain off her neck.
He then took off on a bicycle.
The woman and her son were not injured.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
