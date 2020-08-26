Man robs woman carrying infant son in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6388505" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From his hospital bed, 33-year-old Sam Metcalf said that one minute he was on his lunch break, walking with his wife, and the next he was on the ground, shot in the back.

STUYVESANT HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police want to identify the man caught on camera robbing a woman while she was holding her infant son.The incident happened Sunday eveinng while the victim was walking on Halsey Street.The suspect followed the 39-year-old victim and her infant to the front of 429 Halsey Street where he yelled at her and then ripped a chain off her neck.He then took off on a bicycle.The woman and her son were not injured.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------