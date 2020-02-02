Man shot after argument over Super Bowl

FRESNO, California -- Police in California say a man was shot Saturday afternoon in what appeared to be an argument over the Super Bowl.
Authorities responded to a call just after 11 a.m. at B St. and Tuolumne St, where a barbecue was happening.
Investigators say the suspect shot the victim with a makeshift weapon after an argument in a front yard. They say the two people involved are rooting for different teams on Sunday.
The victim was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center and is currently in surgery. His condition is unknown.
Authorities were able to detain the suspect. His weapon has not been found.
