Man shot in stomach near Rockland County transportation center

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A man was shot in the stomach by two gunmen who fled the scene in Rockland County Thursday afternoon.

Spring Valley police say the 30-year-old victim was shot at 1 Municipal Plaza, near the Transportation Center.

He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Two men were seen running from the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring valleyrockland countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker killed in New Jersey trench collapse
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
New York could see 4 feet of snow - but not here!
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Coronavirus: 108 residents in voluntary isolation on Long Island
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Show More
Man slashed in face during dispute with 2 men in Times Square
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
20 sickened after pepper spray incident at NY high school
'Billy Never Idles': Billy Idol joins NYC campaign to stop idling
Trial begins in death of mother who railed against MS-13
More TOP STORIES News