Man shot in stomach near Rockland County transportation center

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- A man was shot in the stomach by two gunmen who fled the scene in Rockland County Thursday afternoon.
Spring Valley police say the 30-year-old victim was shot at 1 Municipal Plaza, near the Transportation Center.
He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Two men were seen running from the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
