Man shot and killed by NY State Police on I-84 in Orange County, New York

MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by New York State Police on I-84 in Orange County.It happened early Thursday morning in Montgomery near exit 5A.State police say troopers responded to a report of a disabled vehicle in the middle of the highway.As they arrived at that scene, another report came in of a man walking along the westbound shoulder of I-84, near exit 5.The troopers left the disabled vehicle and caught up with the man.Investigators say one trooper got out of the patrol car and engaged the individual in conversation, while the other drove the vehicle beside them.Police say the man "refused to comply with any commands and multiple times ignored the troopers and made furtive movements."When the man made a movement to enter the moving troop car, the trooper outside the vehicle fired at the man, hitting him.The man was taken to Orange County Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.I-84 was shut down for several hours as police continued their investigation. It was back open by 9:30 a.m.The investigation into the incident continues.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7ny.com for more information as it becomes available.----------