Man slashed across face on subway in Harlem, suspect at large

Police say he was attacked Friday night on the 4/5/6 line in Harlem at the 125th Street Station.
The suspect is described as a Black male who last seen fleeing from the station.
There is no word yet on the victim's condition or what led up to the attack.
Police are still investigation the incident.
RELATED | Terrifying moment caught on camera as shooter opens fire inside Bronx store
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube