Man slashed across face on subway in Harlem, suspect at large

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A frightening attack in Manhattan on the subway left a commuter slashed across the face.Police say he was attacked Friday night on the 4/5/6 line in Harlem at the 125th Street Station.The suspect is described as a Black male who last seen fleeing from the station.There is no word yet on the victim's condition or what led up to the attack.Police are still investigation the incident.----------