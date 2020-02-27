Man slashed in face during dispute with 2 men in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face during a dispute in Times Square Wednesday night, and authorities are searching for a pair of suspects.Police say the 20-year-old victim got into an argument with the two men at 42nd Street and Eighth Avenue.They say that when the victim went to punch one of the suspects, he was slashed across the face.The two men fled the scene.The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The NYPD called it a case of "perp on perp crime." The victim in this case has six felony arrests and is currently on parole from state prison for robbery.No arrests have been made.----------