Man snatches woman's necklace off her neck in Fordham pawnshop

By Eyewitness News
FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) -- New video shows a violent jewelry snatching in the Bronx.

A man walked into Bronx Pawn Brokers on Kingsbridge Road in the Fordham section Wednesday at 2:25 p.m. and approached a 71-year-old woman.

He grabbed her by the neck and snatched her necklace.

The robber then ran out and drove off in a black SUV.

The woman suffered cuts to her neck but is expected to be OK.

The necklace was worth about $400.

So far, there are no arrests.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

