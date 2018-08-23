A man accused in a takeover-style robbery at an adult bookstore in Texas is in custody after he ran across a highway to avoid police.Around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Houston Transtar cameras captured the man running first across the five southbound lanes of the freeway at Aldine Mail Route.He then sprinted across the northbound lanes, where he was nearly hit by traffic at least twice.A police sergeant ran after him on the freeway.The chaos was heard in radio calls as police tried to catch up with him."Hey, somebody get up on the freeway," the transcription reads. "A wrecker driver says they have him on camera running south on the freeway."Officials tell Eyewitness News it all started when four suspects in a black truck robbed the adult bookstore off of Highway 59 in northeast Harris County.At least two of the suspects had guns.During the armed robbery, they emptied all the registers and pistol whipped one of the employees. She was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.Officials say the suspects then stole the store security guard's Toyota and crashed it. The car was later recovered.Police said the suspect who ran tried to get a ride while he was on the freeway. He was eventually arrested.The other three people got away. Authorities believe they are in their late teens to early 20s.----------