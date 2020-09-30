Man stabbed after fight over scooter at Hell's Kitchen bodega in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man wanted in a stabbing outside a bodega in Manhattan.

Video showed the attack outside the store on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen last Wednesday night.

You see the attacker walk inside holding a large knife.

Then, he and the victim tussled over a scooter and got into an argument.

That's when police say he pulled out a knife and stabbed the 42-year-old man in the back.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai West in stable condition.

The attacker fled the scene on foot northbound on 10 Avenue.

The individual is described as a male, Hispanic, 5'5" to 5'6"; last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball cap, a black hooded sweater, blue sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ: Brooklyn bodega owner critically injured in stabbing

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hell's kitchenmanhattannew york citycrimestabbingbodega
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Debate anger: Biden tells interrupting Trump, 'Shut up, man'
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Indoor dining resumes today at NYC restaurants
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
AccuWeather Alert: Early rain tapers to clouds
3 tractor-trailers crash on I-95 in Bridgeport, traffic impacted
Deadly shooting outside Coney Island car wash
Show More
COVID Updates: Study finds dramatic increase in American alcohol consumption
NYC to issue fine for mask defiers, daily positive cases above 3%
Debate 2020: 5 key takeaways from contentious night
House Democrats unveil new $2.2T proposal for virus aid
'It's so sad': Trump says he's unsure New York can recover
More TOP STORIES News