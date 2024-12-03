Man stabbed in back during attempted robbery in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery in Greenwich Village.

It happened at 5 a.m. near Mac Dougal Street and Bleeker Street.

Police arrived when someone called 911 and found the 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back.

The attacker had demanded money from the victim but left without taking anything.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

