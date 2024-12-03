Man stabbed in back during attempted robbery in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was stabbed in the back during an attempted robbery in Greenwich Village.
It happened at 5 a.m. near Mac Dougal Street and Bleeker Street.
Police arrived when someone called 911 and found the 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back.
The attacker had demanded money from the victim but left without taking anything.
The victim was rushed to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.