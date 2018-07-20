Man stabbed during Queens Center Mall food court brawl

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed during a brawl inside the Queens Center Mall food court.


Two brothers in their twenties were in the food court just after 7 p.m. Friday when five men approached them and began assaulting the siblings.

One of the brothers was stabbed in the head.

"It was an open space, so everyone could see," said eyewitness Ashley Rodriguez.

The victim was taken out of the mall on a stretcher with his body heavily bandaged. He was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he is serious, but stable condition. The other brother was taken to the hospital for observation after the assault.

"We saw him getting reeled out. He was strapped down. Half of his face was covered. when we got to the food court, there was blood everywhere," said eyewitness Jenai Skye.

Police say four people have been taken into custody, but no one has been charged or arrested.

It is unclear what lead up to the fight.

