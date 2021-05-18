Man stabbed in both arms in seemingly random Lower Manhattan attack

Video shows the man chasing the 32-year-old victim with a knife.
It happened Sunday at 4:20 p.m. at Sara D. Roosevelt Park near Forsyth Street and Broome Street.
The man stood up from a park bench and approached another man who had just gotten off of a bicycle.
Police say the attacker stabbed the man in both arms before running away.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
