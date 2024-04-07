Police: Man stabbed during dispute in Hell's Kitchen

Officers say two men got into a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Watson Hotel.

Officers say two men got into a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Watson Hotel.

Officers say two men got into a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Watson Hotel.

Officers say two men got into a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Watson Hotel.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Hell's Kitchen.

Officers say two men got into a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street which currently serves as a migrant shelter.

The conflict escalated and one man stabbed the other man in the chest and arm.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. Doctors expect him to survive.

The attacker fled the scene.

ALSO READ | Woman sucker punched in Crown Heights recounts the frightening attack

CeFaan Kim has the exclusive interview with the victim of an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.