Police: Man stabbed during dispute in Hell's Kitchen

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Hell's Kitchen.
Officers say two men got into a dispute around 6 p.m. Saturday outside the Watson Hotel on West 57th Street which currently serves as a migrant shelter.
The conflict escalated and one man stabbed the other man in the chest and arm.
Medics rushed the victim to the hospital. Doctors expect him to survive.
The attacker fled the scene.
----------
