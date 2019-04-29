Man steals laptop in New Jersey church burglary, but drops safe on sidewalk

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who broke into and burglarized a church in New Jersey over the weekend.Authorities say the suspect removed a safe, laptop and other office equipment after breaking into Chosen Generation Ministries on 145 Hudson Street in Newark.The man dropped the safe while running northbound on Hudson Street, police said, before fleeing in an unknown direction.The investigation is ongoing.Police are asking anyone with information to call Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.----------